Short Interest in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) Decreases By 14.2%

Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the May 31st total of 2,190,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 681,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on FTS shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Fortis from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities raised Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fortis from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Fortis from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Shares of NYSE FTS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.06. 1,012,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. Fortis has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.85.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fortis will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTS. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Fortis during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortis by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Fortis during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Fortis by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Fortis during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

