Short Interest in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) Increases By 10.3%

Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,900 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the May 31st total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:GHC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $326.06. The company had a trading volume of 29,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,853. Graham has a 52-week low of $267.89 and a 52-week high of $756.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $353.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $468.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.44 by ($4.95). Graham had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $732.26 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Graham by 25.0% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Graham by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Graham by 96.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in Graham in the first quarter worth $8,763,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Graham by 15.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

