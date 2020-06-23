Short Interest in HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) Rises By 10.6%

HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 582,100 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the May 31st total of 526,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $26,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 36.0% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 13.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of HNI in the first quarter valued at about $2,851,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 24.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 36.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 168,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 45,435 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of HNI from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE HNI traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.10. HNI has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.85.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.51 million. HNI had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th.

About HNI

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

