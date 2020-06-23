Short Interest in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Expands By 6.4%

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the May 31st total of 182,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 18,268 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Information Services Group by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 16,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Information Services Group stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.04. The company had a trading volume of 119,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,494. Information Services Group has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.50 million, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.19 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 1.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Information Services Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on III. ValuEngine lowered shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. CIBC upped their price target on Information Services Group from $1.60 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.58.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

