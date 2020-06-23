Short Interest in Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) Declines By 9.2%

Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,900 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the May 31st total of 272,900 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 118,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 13.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Insteel Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

IIIN traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $17.02. 112,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,405. Insteel Industries has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $19.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.82 million, a PE ratio of 60.79 and a beta of 1.92.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $114.86 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%.

IIIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Insteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Sidoti lowered shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

