Short Interest in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) Drops By 7.7%

James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 448,300 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the May 31st total of 485,700 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 187,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In other James River Group news, CEO J Adam Abram bought 15,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.51 per share, with a total value of $515,517.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 470,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,770,342.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah C. Doran bought 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.40 per share, for a total transaction of $75,117.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,338. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in James River Group by 892.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in James River Group by 386.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in James River Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in James River Group by 1,150.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in James River Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JRVR traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.61. 11,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,100. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.34 and a fifty-two week high of $52.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.37 and a beta of 0.48.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). James River Group had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $110.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. Research analysts predict that James River Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

JRVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on James River Group from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on James River Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley raised James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

