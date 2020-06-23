Short Interest in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Drops By 13.4%

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 917,800 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the May 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 431,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KRNY. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Kearny Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kearny Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRNY. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 192,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 19,986 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kearny Financial by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,707 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 16,917 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,339 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 42,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 486,376 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

KRNY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.09. 591,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,003. Kearny Financial has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $674.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.67.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $43.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kearny Financial will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

