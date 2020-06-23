Short Interest in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Declines By 14.0%

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,510,000 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the May 31st total of 19,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

KEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.10 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.15.

NYSE KEY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,164,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,319,134. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.51.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

In other KeyCorp news, COO Christopher M. Gorman acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 4,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,783.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,012.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 106,485 shares of company stock worth $1,109,564 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MHI Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $797,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 32.0% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 2,139,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,189,000 after purchasing an additional 519,240 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 335,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,041,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,079,000 after purchasing an additional 84,518 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3,807.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 388,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 378,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

