Short Interest in LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A (NYSE:LHC) Grows By 10.7%

LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A (NYSE:LHC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the May 31st total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHC. Omni Partners LLP raised its position in LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 1,780,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,337,000 after purchasing an additional 783,379 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A by 1,162.6% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 568,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 523,382 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,823,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

Get LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A alerts:

LHC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.42. 34,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,658. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.34. LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $10.79.

Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEO HOLDINGS CO/SH CL A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.