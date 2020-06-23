Short Interest in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) Declines By 12.9%

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,500 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the May 31st total of 419,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 280,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.
Shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $19.31. 182,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,617. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.46. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $42.77.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LORL. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 47.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.
Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Company Profile
Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.
