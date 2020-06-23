Short Interest in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) Drops By 13.2%

Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,720,000 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the May 31st total of 12,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE MOS traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.90. 6,301,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,636,438. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51, a PEG ratio of 76.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. Mosaic’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Mosaic by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Mosaic by 65.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mosaic by 879.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Mosaic by 117.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.