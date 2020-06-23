Short Interest in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Increases By 10.2%

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,640,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the May 31st total of 13,290,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In related news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $291,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 299,341 shares in the company, valued at $17,454,573.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $193,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,509.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,303 shares of company stock worth $7,048,852. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,842,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 264.1% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,488,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $716,407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973,929 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Standpoint Research lowered Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.42.

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.22. 13,789,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,424,604. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.32 and its 200-day moving average is $50.11. Newmont Goldcorp has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $69.13.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 75.76%.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

