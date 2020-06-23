Short Interest in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Expands By 9.8%

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,100 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the May 31st total of 192,300 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NWPX shares. ValuEngine cut Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub cut Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northwest Pipe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NWPX traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $24.60. The stock had a trading volume of 225,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.37. Northwest Pipe has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $36.70.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $68.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Northwest Pipe news, Director Michelle Galanter Applebaum sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $105,543.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,548.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Northwest Pipe by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Pipe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Northwest Pipe by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Northwest Pipe by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

