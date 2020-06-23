Short Interest in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Rises By 9.3%

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,660,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the May 31st total of 5,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 11.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NUVA traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $57.96. 1,306,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,211. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.41. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $81.91.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $259.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.32 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 5.30%. NuVasive’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at $76,528,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 958,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,157,000 after purchasing an additional 73,334 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 887,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,642,000 after purchasing an additional 77,925 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in NuVasive during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,332,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NuVasive by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 765,378 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after buying an additional 46,645 shares in the last quarter.

NUVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on NuVasive from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on NuVasive from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.44.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

