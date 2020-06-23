Short Interest in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Expands By 5.1%

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the May 31st total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Nomura increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their target price on Owens Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.85.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 470.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,512 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,689,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at about $36,357,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 26.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,150,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,282,000 after buying an additional 658,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC stock traded down $0.75 on Monday, reaching $55.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,398,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,010. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $68.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.69, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.43.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.