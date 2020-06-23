Short Interest in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Grows By 9.3%

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,670,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the May 31st total of 12,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $5.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $170.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,304,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,332,098. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.87. Paypal has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $192.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Paypal from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Paypal in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Paypal from $132.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Paypal from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.03.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,011,854.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 7.1% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paypal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 2.9% during the first quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

