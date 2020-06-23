Short Interest in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) Drops By 8.4%

Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,500 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the May 31st total of 269,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 104,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCYO. ValuEngine downgraded Pure Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered Pure Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pure Cycle from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

In other news, major shareholder Plaisance Spv I, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,555,000 after acquiring an additional 46,411 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Pure Cycle in the 1st quarter worth about $1,146,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Cycle during the 1st quarter worth about $912,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Pure Cycle by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Pure Cycle by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCYO stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.35. 264,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,141. The firm has a market cap of $223.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.31. Pure Cycle has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $13.83.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 5.92%.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development Activities. The company offers utility services, including water production, storage, treatment, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing and collection, and emergency response services, as well as bulk transmission services to retail distribution systems.

