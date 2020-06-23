Short Interest in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Decreases By 8.0%

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 426,800 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the May 31st total of 463,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Unifi news, Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,427,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,412,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Mead bought 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $45,565.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,575.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 21,865 shares of company stock valued at $255,136. 25.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unifi by 6.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,621,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,730,000 after buying an additional 94,802 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi during the first quarter worth about $1,262,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi during the first quarter worth about $530,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi during the first quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi during the fourth quarter worth about $952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

UFI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.14. 3,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.38. Unifi has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.83.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.17. Unifi had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $170.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Unifi will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Unifi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Unifi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Unifi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

