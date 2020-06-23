ShowHand Reaches Market Capitalization of $19,402.48 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 44.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One ShowHand token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox, IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last week, ShowHand has traded 27.3% higher against the US dollar. ShowHand has a total market capitalization of $19,402.48 and $2,599.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.94 or 0.01841288 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00170278 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00046374 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00111244 BTC.

About ShowHand

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio . ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, YoBit, Mercatox, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

