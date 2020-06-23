SHPING Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. SHPING has a market capitalization of $21,371.32 and approximately $137.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHPING token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Cobinhood. In the last week, SHPING has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.29 or 0.01846854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00170623 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00046394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00112204 BTC.

SHPING Token Profile

SHPING launched on January 6th, 2018. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,463,754,742 tokens. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com

SHPING Token Trading

SHPING can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

