SIG plc (LON:SHI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SIG plc (LON:SHI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 49.67 ($0.63).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHI. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 30 ($0.38) target price on shares of SIG in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SIG in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of SIG in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SIG in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of SIG from GBX 22 ($0.28) to GBX 34 ($0.43) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Shares of SHI stock traded down GBX 1.22 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 33.30 ($0.42). 4,967,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,830,000. SIG has a 12-month low of GBX 14.93 ($0.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 139.50 ($1.78). The stock has a market capitalization of $200.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 28.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 63.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.05.

SIG (LON:SHI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported GBX (0.10) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) by GBX (4.70) (($0.06)). On average, research analysts expect that SIG will post 1154.9999893 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

