Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the May 31st total of 170,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 542,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SGLB stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,038. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.09. Sigma Labs has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.30). Sigma Labs had a negative return on equity of 459.38% and a negative net margin of 1,146.86%. The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sigma Labs stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.26% of Sigma Labs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Sigma Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Sigma Labs Company Profile

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. It offers PrintRite3D quality assurance software apps primarily for 3D printing and additive manufacturing industries. The company's products are used in advanced manufacturing technologies to assure part quality in real time as the part is being made and enhance process control practices.

