Silversage Advisors Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Silversage Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 18.4% of Silversage Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Silversage Advisors owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $12,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 31,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,822,000.

Shares of SDY stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $91.52. The stock had a trading volume of 686,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,849. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.67. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $67.57 and a 12 month high of $108.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

