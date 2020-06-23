Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Receives $27.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

SMPL stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $31.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.93 and a beta of 0.61.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 83.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian K. Ratzan bought 15,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,064. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. White bought 2,780 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.77 per share, with a total value of $52,180.60. In the last three months, insiders bought 143,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,522. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 540.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2,146.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

