Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Receives $25.58 Average PT from Analysts

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SIX shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.91. 5,133,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,948,685. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $59.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 2.22.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $102.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.75 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1,792.5% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

