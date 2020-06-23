SOCO International (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of SOCO International plc (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) were down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21, approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 5,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SOCO International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39.

SOCO International plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It has exploration, development, and production interests in Vietnam; and exploration and appraisal interests in Congo (Brazzaville) and Angola. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

