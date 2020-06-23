Solana (SOL) Market Cap Reaches $12.20 Million

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Solana has a market cap of $12.20 million and $1.36 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Solana has traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Solana coin can currently be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00007330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00044129 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $505.34 or 0.05235511 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002650 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00053101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00031630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012604 BTC.

Solana Profile

SOL is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,629,025 coins and its circulating supply is 17,249,329 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs . The official website for Solana is solana.com

Buying and Selling Solana

Solana can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

