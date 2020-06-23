Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Down 4.5% Over Last Week

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 22nd. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0886 or 0.00000922 BTC on popular exchanges. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and $9,394.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006819 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00016896 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00018784 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.90 or 0.01590548 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000267 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

