Spendcoin Hits Market Cap of $2.18 Million (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One Spendcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and LATOKEN. During the last week, Spendcoin has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Spendcoin has a total market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $323,472.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010391 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.76 or 0.01830330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00170086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00046379 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00111124 BTC.

Spendcoin Token Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,275,193,988 tokens. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org

Spendcoin Token Trading

Spendcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

