SQN ASSE/NPV VTG FPD (LON:SQN) Stock Price Up 0.4%

SQN ASSE/NPV VTG FPD (LON:SQN)’s share price rose 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 35.76 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 34.35 ($0.44), approximately 153,126 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 528,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.20 ($0.44).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 32.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 47.99.

About SQN ASSE/NPV VTG FPD (LON:SQN)

SQN Asset Finance Income Fund Limited is a closed-end collective investment scheme. The Company’s investment objective is to provide its shareholders with regular, sustainable dividends and to generate capital appreciation through investment, directly or indirectly, in business-essential, revenue producing (or cost-saving) equipment and other physical assets.

