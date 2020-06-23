SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Gap Up to $18.91

Shares of SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.40, but opened at $18.91. SSR Mining shares last traded at $18.91, with a volume of 2,661,600 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on SSRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SSR Mining from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $24.00 to $26.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.16.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average of $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $164.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.75 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 11.19%. Analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSRM. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in SSR Mining by 478.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,056,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355,180 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth $32,948,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,159,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,236,000 after acquiring an additional 649,960 shares during the period. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter valued at $5,690,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 25.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,815,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,662,000 after acquiring an additional 363,377 shares during the period. 63.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

