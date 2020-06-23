S&T (ETR:SANT) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of S&T AG (ETR:SANT) dropped 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as €23.16 ($26.02) and last traded at €23.22 ($26.09), approximately 84,011 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 233,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at €23.90 ($26.85).

SANT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €24.50 ($27.53) price target on S&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($25.84) target price on S&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($31.46) target price on S&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($29.21) target price on S&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €26.30 ($29.55).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €22.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of €21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

S&T AG develops, implements, and markets IT hardware, solutions, and services primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Eastern Europe, and North America. It operates through three segments: IT services, IoT Solutions, and Embedded Systems. The company offers devices for workplaces, such as desktops, notebooks, and tablets; external hard disks and fan less devices, as well as peripherals, including monitors and printers; and special solutions for POS comprising checkout systems, self-service terminals, and electronic advertising spaces.

