Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $157.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STMP. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Stamps.com in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. National Securities began coverage on shares of Stamps.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Stamps.com stock traded up $9.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $185.47. 212,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,651. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.36 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Stamps.com has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $221.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.98 and its 200 day moving average is $127.52.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $151.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.43 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stamps.com will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Steve Rifai sold 12,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,443,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 21,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.21, for a total transaction of $3,994,204.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,450 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,204.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,450 shares of company stock worth $7,561,437 over the last ninety days. 9.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 222.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

