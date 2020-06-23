Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.55.

Shares of STLD stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.42. 51,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,950. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,744,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,228,000 after acquiring an additional 219,613 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,121,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022,639 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,532,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,730,000 after acquiring an additional 464,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,530,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

