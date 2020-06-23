Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,981,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,669 shares during the quarter. Stepan comprises 1.1% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Stepan worth $175,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 17.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Stepan in the first quarter valued at $192,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stepan during the first quarter worth $1,232,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 50.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stepan during the first quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SCL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. CL King started coverage on Stepan in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Stepan from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Shares of SCL traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.61. 63,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,496. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Stepan has a 1-year low of $69.33 and a 1-year high of $105.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.05 and a 200-day moving average of $95.47.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $449.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stepan will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Stepan’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

In other Stepan news, Director Edward J. Wehmer sold 1,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.43, for a total value of $110,527.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Scott Keiper bought 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,126 shares of company stock worth $101,896 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

