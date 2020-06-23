STPT (STPT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.43 Million

STPT (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 22nd. STPT has a total market cap of $14.03 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of STPT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, STPT has traded 40.9% higher against the dollar. One STPT token can now be bought for $0.0204 or 0.00000340 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.33 or 0.01844264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00169942 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00046303 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00110778 BTC.

STPT Token Profile

STPT’s total supply is 1,943,020,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 687,660,639 tokens. The official message board for STPT is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . STPT’s official website is stp.network . STPT’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

Buying and Selling STPT

STPT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STPT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STPT using one of the exchanges listed above.

