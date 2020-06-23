Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $120.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) to report sales of $120.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $123.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $119.26 million. Stratasys reported sales of $163.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year sales of $524.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $517.50 million to $533.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $588.44 million, with estimates ranging from $571.81 million to $598.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.14). Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $132.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.38 million.

SSYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Stratasys from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 347.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the first quarter worth $19,189,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 110.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

SSYS stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.48. 2,175,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.63 million, a P/E ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 1.56. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $30.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.05.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

