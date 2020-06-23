Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

SSYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Stratasys from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth about $11,918,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 694,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,056,000 after buying an additional 201,471 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 350.4% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 121,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 94,766 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 417,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after buying an additional 88,471 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 137,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 73,089 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSYS traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,910. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60. The stock has a market cap of $898.80 million, a PE ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average is $18.05.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $132.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.38 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

