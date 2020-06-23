Strategic Environmental & Energy Res (OTCMKTS:SENR) Trading Down 10%

Strategic Environmental & Energy Res Inc (OTCMKTS:SENR) traded down 10% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.09 and last traded at $0.09, 26,729 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 54% from the average session volume of 58,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.09.

About Strategic Environmental & Energy Res (OTCMKTS:SENR)

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clean-technologies, waste management innovations, and related services to companies primarily in the oil and gas, refining, landfill, food, beverage and agriculture, and renewable fuel industries in the United States and internationally.

