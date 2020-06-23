Sumit Singh Sells 195,000 Shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) CEO Sumit Singh sold 195,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $9,625,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,730.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sumit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Sumit Singh sold 168,947 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $8,052,014.02.

On Monday, June 15th, Sumit Singh sold 72,055 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $3,432,700.20.

CHWY traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,217,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,627,522. Chewy Inc has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $52.77. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -74.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.66.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 17,783.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,512,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,945 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth about $50,437,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,296,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,193 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 449.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,109,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,594,000 after purchasing an additional 907,589 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,980,000 after purchasing an additional 820,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

