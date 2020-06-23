Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$30.75.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of SU stock traded up C$0.43 on Tuesday, hitting C$23.84. 5,772,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,039,767. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion and a PE ratio of -17.56. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$14.02 and a one year high of C$45.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.68.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 0.269891 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -127.03%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

