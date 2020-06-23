SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will report earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). SunPower reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $449.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPWR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SunPower from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of SunPower from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.64.

SunPower stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.28. 8,411,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,025,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average is $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.45. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.04.

In other SunPower news, Director S.A. Total purchased 1,028,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $4,865,159.75. Insiders have bought a total of 2,573,748 shares of company stock valued at $14,119,942 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 40.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

