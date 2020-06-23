Swarm City (SWT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4,473.00

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Swarm City token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular exchanges. Swarm City has a total market capitalization of $298,182.81 and $4,473.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swarm City has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00044129 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $505.34 or 0.05235511 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002650 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00053101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00031630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012604 BTC.

Swarm City Profile

Swarm City is a token. It launched on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city . The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

