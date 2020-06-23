SwftCoin Price Tops $0.0011 (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 22nd. SwftCoin has a total market cap of $4.43 million and $13.19 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SwftCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Huobi and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded up 10.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00044265 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $514.95 or 0.05355672 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002561 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00053408 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00031590 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002542 BTC.

SwftCoin Profile

SWFTC is a token. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

