Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) CFO David D. Clark Sells 6,747 Shares

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) CFO David D. Clark sold 6,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $21,050.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,468 shares in the company, valued at $781,460.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SNCR traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.00. 3,338,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,006. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.06. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $9.05. The stock has a market cap of $157.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $77.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.00 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.69% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

SNCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchronoss Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 46.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 531,595 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the first quarter worth about $851,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,247,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 644,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 244,032 shares during the period. Finally, AXA grew its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 279.4% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 134,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 99,200 shares during the period. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

