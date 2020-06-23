Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Receives $60.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

SYNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra increased their price target on Syneos Health from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Syneos Health from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

In other news, CAO Robert Parks sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $178,144.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at $796,286.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Syneos Health by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,572,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,522,000 after acquiring an additional 734,221 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Syneos Health by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 785,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,945,000 after acquiring an additional 106,458 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Syneos Health by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Syneos Health by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Syneos Health by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.30. 1,245,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,597. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.79. Syneos Health has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $74.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.39.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

