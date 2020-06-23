T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stake Lessened by Cim Investment Mangement Inc.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,783 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,676 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $794,509,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,804,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,494,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,896 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 113.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,219,159 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $270,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,272 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 24.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,969,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $668,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,284,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $257,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,751 shares during the last quarter. 23.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.95.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.16. The company had a trading volume of 19,176,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,583,492. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $110.46. The firm has a market cap of $132.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

