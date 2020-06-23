TaaS (TAAS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3,007.00

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, TaaS has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. TaaS has a market cap of $7.05 million and approximately $3,007.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TaaS token can currently be bought for $0.87 or 0.00009007 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00044172 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.78 or 0.05334283 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002546 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00053375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00031619 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002574 BTC.

About TaaS

TaaS (TAAS) is a token. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . The official website for TaaS is taas.fund

Buying and Selling TaaS

TaaS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

