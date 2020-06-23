Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Given New $102.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $108.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.31.

TNDM stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.06. The company had a trading volume of 885,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,640. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $92.95. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.05 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.35 and a 200 day moving average of $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 4,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $344,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $156,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,265.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,808 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,680 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.0% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 32,416 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

