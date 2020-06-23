TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) Receives $41.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.10.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on TC Pipelines from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised TC Pipelines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TC Pipelines in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TC Pipelines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TC Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, April 18th.

TCP traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.08. 900,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.12. TC Pipelines has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $44.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.87 million. TC Pipelines had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 70.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TC Pipelines will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in TC Pipelines in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in TC Pipelines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in TC Pipelines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in TC Pipelines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in TC Pipelines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

